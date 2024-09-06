A few days ago, it was announced that a Premier League team was interested in bringing back the Mexican striker Marcelo Flores to England, according to various sources it was the Ipswich Town FCrecently promoted to the top English competition and the Mexican’s training team.
However, information from the journalist of Fox Sports, Omar Zeronrevealed that Club Tigres UANL decided not to negotiate with its player due to the proximity of the closing of the transfer market, because if they had accepted the offer, they would have had “little room to maneuver.”
Although the offer was analyzed by the board, the biggest obstacle they had was time, in addition to the fact that the offer did not completely convince the San Nicolás de los Garza team, so they do not rule out the possibility of returning to Europe if other offers arrive later.
“Gerardo Torrado, Mauricio Culebro and company analyzed the offer, but the conditions were not met and Marcelo Flores will remain at Tigres. In winter or next year, but Marcelo Flores still has a market in Europe”
– Omar Zeron.
The arrival of Marcelo Flores to Mexican soccer has revalued the footballer, in the summer of 2023 he left Arsenal’s U-21 to join the felines’ project and since then he has increased his value in the market, his highest value in Europe was 1.5 million euros with Arsenal, but dropped to one million euros with his loan at the Real Oviedo and currently its value is 2 million euros with the felines.
At 20 years old, he has been able to play three matches with the Mexican national team at the absolute level, while, in his first year in Nuevo León he has played 38 matches, scoring nine goals and giving two assists.
