The UANL Tigres needed to free up an Untrained place in Mexico due to the signing of Nicholas Ibanezfor which they made the decision to terminate the contract of the French winger, Florian Thauvinfootballer who had an exorbitant salary with the club, being the highest paid in Mexico.
After three tournaments where the feline board did not see a considerable sports justification to continue paying the most expensive salary of the squad and Mexican soccer, they decided to do without the services of the world champion with France in Russia 2018.
According to the Liga MX regulations, teams can only register 10 players Not Trained in Mexico (NFM)so the arrival of the Argentine attacker forced the cats to get rid of one of their foreigners from their squad.
Furthermore, with the departure of Thauvin the doors were opened to the signing of Diego Laínez with cats, because according to the journalist from Fox Sports, Ruben Rodriguezthe Mexican would only accept a salary of around two million dollars and in the next few hours the announcement of his arrival would be becoming official.
The French player had a salary of up to 5.5 million dollars annuallythat is to say, 458 thousand dollars a month (more of 9 million Mexican pesos). During his involvement with the varsity team, Florian Thauvin He played 38 games, scored eight goals and provided five assists, in the end injuries prevented him from standing out to the fullest and we only witnessed glimpses of his quality.
In the end, he was part of the San Nicolás de los Garza squad for three tournaments, where he played 30 games, 22 as a starter and scored seven goals in just over 1,700 minutes played.
