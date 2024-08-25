There are various elements that lead to a city being perceived as undesirable to live in. Whether it is a lack of employment, poor infrastructure or crime, There are places where there is a high rate of moving and one state in the country takes first place in various studies.

According to the media Business Insider, In general, Across the country, the number of people deciding to move from one state to another is increasing. Based on data from the Census Bureau, they concluded that in 2022 alone, 8,200,000 people left one city to start a new life in another.

If you are considering a move, pay attention to the places that are rated as the least desirable to live according to a study by the financial company WalletHub. In the report, they compared the states based on parameters such as cost of living, unemployment rate, crime rate, quality of school and health systems, among others.

According to the study, Louisiana is the worst state to live in because it faces various health challenges, mainly in areas along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, where many communities live next to petrochemical and fuel industries, an area that has even been dubbed “Cancer Alley.”

But not only that. Louisiana also has other negative aspects, for example, one in five people live in poverty. In addition, more than 28 percent of its roads are reported to be in poor condition.

Another negative point of the state is that There were 629 violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, That is, an average 65 percent higher than that established at the national level.

Taking all of the above into account, and also adding deficiencies in education, earlier this year, a report by US News & World Report, also ranked Louisiana as the worst state to live in.

The 5 worst states to live in the United States

