Tattoos, such as clothes, are also subject to fashions. Worldwide is very in vogue that young people tattoo a fish, not especially beautiful. What is and why?

This is the fish Lophiiformto which the monkfish belongs, which live in the marine depths and that stand out for having a lightning bolt ray that serves to attract their prey.

The fact is that this fish has touched An unprecedented emotional fiber Among the Tiktokers of generation Z, inspiring videos, amateur movies and even songs. This same week, an independent musician threw a ballad dedicated to the monkfish that had almost half a million views.

In this fashion, the viral video has also contributed a black monkfish emerging from the ocean’s depths towards the light of the sea surface, captured in Tenerife a few weeks ago.

The key is in the symbolism of a creature that generates its own light in the darkest depths of the ocean. A Tiktok user summarizes it: “If you feel you don’t care, don’t forget that A fish caused his little light to be seen all over the world”

Another viral clip says: “I was suffering, but finally He saw the light that he didn’t have to create herself. “

Could it be that generation Z see itself as a fish that wanders through the deepest seabed, alone, half blind? It is possible. According to a McKinsey study after COVID-19, a quarter of this age group claims to feel emotionally distressed. They also have the higher levels of anxiety, depression and other mental health problems diagnosed with any generation.

Some autocalify as a generation that nothing in the midst of the discomfort of social networks, trapped in a world that seems increasingly out of control. Rape, who see the light for the first and last time, It serves as a symbol of hope.

As a Tiktok user published: “I am thinking of making me a tattoo of a monkfish because I have also been in the depths of darkness and Now I can finally see sunlight. “