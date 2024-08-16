He Barcelona has confirmed that Thiago Alcántara will have his last day as part of Hansi Flick’s coaching staff on Friday.
Thiago left Liverpool after his contract expired and surprisingly announced his retirement at the age of 33 before accepting a short-term role helping his former Bayern Munich manager settle in Catalonia.
Recent reports revealed that Thiago was expected to leave in September, but Barca have now confirmed that he will leave immediately, with Barca’s current Cadete A coach Arnau Blanco leaving his role with the Under-16 team to take Thiago’s place in the senior squad.
“The Palau coach Solita i Plegamans, who has worked in the Blaugrana youth team for the last 11 seasons, will have the same functions as Thiago Alcántara,” reads a brief statement. “The Club thus continues to invest in the talent and excellent training of its professionals and technicians.”
According to SPORT Flick turned to Thiago earlier this summer in search of someone who understood Barcelona and could help him integrate into his new team.
Thiago’s contribution was expected to last around three months, but instead lasted less than one, although his work is noted to have been a success despite his limited time in the role.
Reports suggest Thiago will now take a break from football but could return to pursue his coaching badges, having enjoyed his time behind the scenes at Camp Nou.
Barca kick off their La Liga campaign on Saturday with a trip to Valencia, with Flick looking for a response after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the pre-season Joan Gamper Trophy.
