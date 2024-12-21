The raffle prize of the Christmas lottery this Sunday, December 22 could be seized if the winner has debts with the administration, you are buying a subsidized home or you have a business in the process of debt relief.

According to Legálitas, non-contributory pensions, aid and subsidies are usually regulated and subject, their granting and maintenance, to not exceeding a certain income limit. “If a capital gain is obtained, such as the national lottery prize, It will have to be communicated to the corresponding administrationwhich has granted the non-contributory pension or subsidy, and could lead to its loss if the legally established income limits are exceeded with the award,” he details.

Regarding contributory pensions, he points out that, in principle, they are not affected by obtaining income. However, it points out that there are people who have a contributory pension and, in the amount they receive, the so-called ‘minimum supplement’ is included. “That is, an amount that is paid because the pension received does not reach the minimum amount established by law. In this case, obtaining a lottery prize is “a capital gain”, it must be reported to Social Security and could entail the suspension of payment of said supplement if the limit established by law is exceeded,” he emphasizes.

Likewise, it points out that, if you have debts with the public administration, for example, for not having paid taxes in the voluntary payment period or for not having paid a traffic fine after receiving a enforcement order (notification of an outstanding debt), they can seize the lottery prize.

If you win the lottery while you are in the process of purchasing a Public Protection Housing (VPP) or an Official Protection Housing (VPO), it is possible that the prize may affect the processsince the regional regulations that regulate the acquisition of this type of houses usually establish maximum income limits, he adds.

Finally, point out that if you win the lottery 20% must be paid to the Treasury of the prize if the amount exceeds the exempt minimum, which is currently set at 40,000 euros, and the winning of a lottery prize is not included in the income tax return.