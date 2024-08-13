This summer, if the fans have suffered anything, Chivas It is not only the failure in the Leagues Cupbut the poor performance of the board in the transfer marketwhere the red and white team has not been able to sign high-ranking players as expected.
The fact of leaving the fans waiting for some important signing, especially due to the rumours that linked players like Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo or his own Sebastian Cordovahas left a large sector disappointed.
Now, in the last few hours it has been revealed that there is an explanation for all this, and that it would also be an order from the top in Guadalajaraas it is a new transfer policy for the future of Chivas.
Two of the main names that were mentioned this summer were those of Luis Romo and Jordi Cortizotwo players over 27 years old who, apparently, are no longer part of Chivas’ future planning.
And from now on and for several semesters now, the idea of Chivas that permeates from Amaury Vergara is to prioritize the training of young people and not sign players who are too old. According to journalist Luis Alberdi, with a few exceptions, this will no longer be a priority in the Guadalajara Sports Club.
Today there will be no big multimillion-dollar bets on players, but rather an attempt will be made to sign players with the possibility of being sold in the future, with the intention of bringing extra money into the red-and-white coffers, and who will also serve to improve the team’s sporting performance.
As mentioned above, only a few exceptions will cause Chivas pay a large amount of money for a footballer, as could be the case of Hector Herreraunless it is an exorbitant amount, in which case it would simply be a market opportunity.
According to W Sports, Herrera and the Chivas board had a call In recent days, where the Sacred Flock proposed the signing this summer, however, it was the same HH who stopped the movement and made it clear that he does not want to leave the United States.
