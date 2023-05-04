Xavi got tired of saying it and in the end he complied, the coach stated that he could turn Dembélé into a key man for Barcelona. Every time the coach had the opportunity, he highlighted the sporting potential of the Frenchman, who only required good sporting work and better management of discipline. And in the end, at least until before the injury, the French player signed his best season wearing the colors of the culé entity.
Right now, Xavi sees in the figure of Dembélé a key man for the following year. The player will have full confidence in the coaching staff, however, at the managerial level there is a lot of uncertainty with the future of the French team ahead of the summer market. Both parties have started efforts to plan the renewal of the winger, but the sensations are not entirely positive, since the financial issue within the club does not allow offers as desired and there are even options to lose him in the upcoming market.
As of July 1, the new French exit clause is activated, which will drop from 100 million euros to only 50 million euros. In this way, Barcelona knows that more than one important team within Europe will knock on the Frenchman’s door to tempt him to join his projects, something for which the only defense in the hands of the club is renewal, which today Today it is very far away and it is very difficult to sign.
