Although men have a greater risk of heart disease, the cardiovascular risk of a woman is equivalent to that of a 20 -year -old manaccording to the Spanish Heart Foundation.

One of the problems is how one and the other reacts to heart attacks. Women are more prone to ignore an inexplicable chest paintake analgesics or simply wait for it to happen, compared to men.

As he collects in a report The Sunthe cardiologist AMEET BAKHAI He explains that “women have a variety of risk factors against them compared to men.”

“And the data has shown that women also are more likely to be sent home from emergencies That men, “says the doctor.

“Female biology plays an important role in the risk of heart disease and It goes beyond cholesterol and pressureL “, continues Dr. Bakhai.

“Many women and men do not recognize the association between factors not related to gender, such as diabetes, depression, lung infections, radiation, lack of sleep and noise pollution, Chronic emotional stress and work in the night shift, “says the cardiologist.

“And in addition, smoking, diet high in salt, blood pressure and cholesterol They are related“, Bakhai continues.

“Everyone must be aware of the signs, family history and medical problems that can increase the risk, as well as the best ways to avoid it and maintain a healthy heart,” insists the doctor, who adds that “it doesn’t matter if you are a man or woman, young or older: Bad heart health can affect everyone. “

As for the symptoms to which women should pay attention, Dr. Bakhai points out that “warning signs as dizziness, Inexplicable breathing or fatigue difficulty They are signs that should be investigated. “

While the most common symptom of a heart attack both in men and women is chest pain, women are more likely to experience other symptoms such as difficulty breathing, nausea or vomiting and back pain.