The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an order that could drastically change Apple's sales outlook in the country. The measure contemplates the possible prohibition in the US of importing the popular Apple Watch due to alleged violation of medical technology patents owned by Masimo.

In accordance with Reutersthe ITC order is based on a court ruling issued in January, which concluded that Apple was infringing Masimo's patents related to technology for reading blood oxygen levels using light. This component is crucial in the health field, especially for monitoring medical conditions.

The Apple Watch models that could be affected by this order are the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Although the ban does not take effect immediately and is subject to review and possible appeals, the news has raised concerns for both the company and consumers who use the brand's products.

President Joe Biden had a period of sixty days to evaluate whether to veto the ban for public policy reasons, which expired on December 25. Meanwhile, Apple has announced its intention to appeal the decision to the Federal Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit..

Mixed reactions from Apple and Masimo

In the midst of this legal conflict, Apple argues that Masimo seeks to hinder a product that has the potential to save lives and accusing the competition of imitating its own smartwatch. On the other hand, Masimo has expressed that the ITC's decision sends a clear message that “no company is above the law.”

This legal dispute is just one episode in a broader battle between the companies over patents related to smartwatch technology. Additionally, the company that Steve Jobs created faces another potential import ban in a separate patent-related case with another company.

Apple wearables, led by the iconic Apple Watch, They represent a considerable part of the company's income. The ITC's proposed ban could have a significant impact on sales of the latest models.

This scenario could radically transform American consumers' access to the latest products in the Apple Watch line. The legal battle between both companies continues, and the final resolution will have significant implications on the future of product sales in the country.