Blue Cross go on looking for a striker and a central defense after the negotiations with Santos Laguna for Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre fell through. However, after the signings of Kevin Castaño and Diber Cambindo, the Celestial Machine only has a free place for a player not trained in Mexico.
After it became known that nicholas lopez does not enter into the plans tigers and that he will not continue with the UANL squad for the Opening 2023, Versions began to sound that placed him in La Noria. However, it seems that the ‘Tooth’ will not reach Cruz Azul in this summer market either.
According to the most recent reports, the feline team would have offered the Uruguayan striker to Cruz Azul, but there is a great obstacle that prevents the arrival of López to the team led by Ricardo Ferretti: his high salary.
The Machine would not be willing to cover the million and a half dollars that “Diente” López earns per year. The Uruguayan striker has a contract with Tigres until December 2023, so the cat team has to sell him in the summer market to recover some of his investment in the player.
In addition, Cruz Azul is negotiating with Alan Pulido, element of Sporting Kansas City. The Mexican scorer is the priority of the Machine, since in this way they would bring a proven element in the MX League and that does not occupy a foreign position, reserving this for a central defender.
#reason #Tooth #López #reach #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply