Club América needs a left back. Although Luis Fuentes has had a great season, his age prevents him from being the starter for much longer. Salvador Reyes, who arrived from Puebla to occupy that position, has not lived up to expectations. Therefore, the azulcrema board has set its sights on Omar Campos, Santos Laguna full-back.
The 21-year-old defender, originally from Mexico City, stands out for his ability to go forward and attack, but also for his solidity to defend. The Eagles have made offers in other transfer markets to acquire the services of the Warriors player, but have not been able to reach an agreement for him.
Looking ahead to the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, it seemed that the directors of Club América and Santos Laguna had reached an agreement for the defender, however, it seems that this operation is faltering.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the two directives have had differences regarding the final cost of the transfer of Omar Campos. This information reveals that as long as the Eagles do not comply with the agreed payment plans and both the player and his agent do not sign, the negotiation will not advance.
The Coapa team is also negotiating with KRC Genk to hire Gerardo Arteaga, a player who plays the same position as Campos. However, the Belgian team would have rejected America's first proposal after considering it too low.
