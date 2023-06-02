For several days, Guillermo Almada, coach of Pachuca, affirmed that Kevin Álvarez was no longer a footballer for the Tuzos, and also points to his future being within America for the next tournament. The market movement made perfect sense since it went hand in hand with the need for the eagles to reinforce said area of the field and with the objective of the Hidalgo team of closing million-dollar sales to restart with the assembly of their squad giving life to a new generation of house talents.
However, since Almada’s statements to date, many days have passed and the team of America has not made his arrival official, something that is surprising, because at some point this became an open secret.
Why is the signing of Kevin Álvarez with América getting complicated?
It is possible that the signing of the national team is at risk of being able to fall, as an injury issue could hinder the movement, confirming that this market is being more than chaotic for the people of the nest.
Sources close to America confirm that Kevin has some knee discomfort that is causing concern within the box in the country’s capital, as it is feared that this could be a long-term injury beyond just an unexpected ailment. Both teams will carry out the necessary tests to define the severity of the injury, and in the best of cases, if it is something without the slightest importance, the signing will be closed, but if it is something serious, America would break everything completely.
