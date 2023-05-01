FC Barcelona has a long list of wishes for the transfer market for the following year. One of its objectives is to nourish itself within free agency, since the club will not have excess resources to buy players in bulk. That being the case, there are several men on the market who could join Xavi’s squad this summer without having to pay for their transfers, and one of them is the German Ilkay Gundogan.
More news about FC Barcelona
It is no secret to anyone that the German is an old wish of Xavi’s, he likes his style of play a lot at Can Barça and has sought his arrival in the Barcelona box on many occasions without success on the table. Now, the Manchester City player and the Barcelona board of directors would already have a verbal agreement to unite their paths this summer, but the German does not trust words or the current financial situation of the culés, which is why he is considering a renewal with Manchester City.
According to information from the newspaper Sport, the player and his entourage consider that at some point the culé club could fail to fulfill its promises and in reality not have the resources to pay for his arrival in the team as they have promised so much. That is why the footballer opens the door to sit down with the people of City to talk about his continuity in the club, because the reason why he does not renew is not due to discontent with the English, but because of the need for new challenges, same that perhaps the culés cannot offer him.
