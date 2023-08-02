Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 08:30



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

There is no more classic destination for a bachelor party than the one that combines parties and the beach in the same place. Tradition dictates that those closest to you should be the ones who organize all the preparations without revealing to the protagonists what the celebration will be like. Among the most sought-after places to say goodbye to being single and start the ‘yes, I do’ stage is Ibiza.

It is clear that keeping the secret is a tedious matter, especially if there is a flight involved. And if not, tell Brenda (@brendaortv), who boarded a plane with her girlfriend and other guests, crossing her fingers so that the protagonist wouldn’t find out where they were going. The young woman, who recorded the scene and shared it on TikTok, was stunned when the pilot sided with them and played distraction so as not to ruin the surprise.

This is revealed by the video that has already gone viral, in which you can hear the message that the worker issued prior to takeoff. In it, he omitted any type of detail so as not to reveal the name of the island: “With destination… Well, we cannot say the destination, there are several bachelor parties and it has to be a surprise for them,” he promulgated in a joking tone.

As usual, during the journey the crew not only informs about aspects related to the flight such as duration, speed or the distance still to be traveled, but also about the city in which they plan to land. On this occasion, the pilot chose to play the mistake and offered improper data from Ibiza so as not to arouse suspicion. «As the others already know, unless they were wrong… We can only say that the destination they are going to is raining and now there are four degrees of temperature. For those of the farewells », he joked.

The scene went viral on the social network, where the video titled “the nicest pilot is on the plane to Ibiza” garnered more than 200,000 “likes” and nearly 540 comments. «How wonderful, I love people who lend themselves to these things; I can only say ‘ole and ole for that pilot’”, wrote a user. This message is one of hundreds praising the attitude of the employee. In addition, the influencer Ceciarmy also shared it on his social networks.

There are those who questioned how the couple entered the ship without visualizing the destination on the boarding gate screen. In these situations, the most common thing is to blindfold him all the way to the seat. Everything is to keep the mystery until the last moment. And it is that several users expressed that for them the surprise disappeared at the moment in which the pilot reported on the basic data of the destination.

But it seems that this sequence is not the only one that the captain has starred in. “I am from Ibiza and he has touched me a couple of times with this pilot and he is great,” Irene assured. In the same way, there are those who decided to share her funny experiences with other crews: “I rode on a Venice-Barcelona flight and the stewardess said that we were going to Cancun, she was very funny.” Thanks to this ingenious collaboration, the employee has received all kinds of compliments and even requests to raise the floor.