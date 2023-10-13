Currently, it is estimated that there are about 3,000,000 rats in new york. Over the past decade, it is estimated that the number has grown by more than 40 percent. Based on analysis and statistics, specialists elucidated the reason behind this curious phenomenon.

It’s impossible to count exactly how many rats there are in the city, but in 2014, a statistician calledor Jonathan Auerbach estimated that there were up to 2,000,000 living in the Big Apple, according to the MMPC company. To arrive at this figure, he used publicly available data on sightings reported between 2010 and 2011 as a proxy for capture and recapture, a sampling method used by ecologists to estimate animal populations in the wild.

In recent weeks, the New York company MMPC replicated Auerbach’s methods with the most recent data on rodent sightings in 2022 and 2023. The results show that there are now up to 3,000,000 rats in New York.

According to the method of “capture and recapture” by Auerbach, the proportion of marked creatures in the second captured group is assumed to reflect the proportion in the total population. The process involves capturing a group of rats, marking some of them, and releasing them. Then, after a period of time, A second group of rats is captured, and some have marks, indicating that they were recaptured. Based on this information, the total number is estimated.

According to this research and the numbers mentioned, the number of these rodents in New York has increased by 45 percent in a decade. Manhattan leads the increase with 66 percent, followed by Brooklyn with a 56 and the Bronx with a 54.

The figures show that 2021 was the year with the rat population highest (3 million), and the steepest decline occurred in 2014 (1.8 million) following Hurricane Sandy and subsequent cleanup efforts.

Why did the rat population increase in New York?

New Yorkers are facing a pest control problem that has become more urgent in recent years, and the causes are diverse. The Covid-19 pandemic led to healthcare budget cuts and an increase in outdoor dining, which contributed to the proliferation of these rodents. The increase was attributed to several interconnected factors