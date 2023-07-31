After the sale of Mauricio Isaís to Toluca and the loan of Alonso Aceves, Pachuca has run out of a reliable left-back. The Tuzos are urgently looking for a reinforcement in this position and the footballer who likes the most for this vacancy is Salvador Reyeswho currently plays with the America.
In the first instance, the Eagles were willing to sell the former Puebla player, since he has not been able to consolidate with the club. However, in recent days the position of the azulcrema board of directors has changed and the future of Reyes in the institution is in suspense.
Will Reyes stay with América to play the Apertura 2023 or will he end up signing with the Hidalgo team? Here we tell you the latest on the subject.
According to the most recent reports, The main obstacle in this negotiation has been that both squads have not been able to reach an economic agreement. América would be valuing the left back at a very high figure for the consideration of the Pachuca board of directors.
The Transfermarkt portal indicates that Reyes has an approximate value of 3.8 million dollars. The exact figure that the Azulcrema team is requesting from Pachuca for the Mexican soccer player is not known.
Another factor that would make it difficult for ‘Chava’ Reyes to leave in this transfer market is the fact that América has not been able to sign a reliable left-back. Given the refusal of Omar Campos, André Jardine would consider playing with Reyes this semester.
