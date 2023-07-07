Club Deportivo Guadalajara, known as Chivas, is working on the departure of José de Jesús González, a player who is not part of coach Veljko Paunovic’s plans and could continue his career at Cruz Azul during the 2023 Opening Tournament.
After failing to sign Alan Pulido, the Máquina team sees “Tepa” González as a good option to strengthen the forward position and has made considerable progress in negotiations with Chivas.
However, everything indicates that the Machine could withdraw from the talks with the Flock for a fundamental reason: while the club from Guadalajara is looking for a sale, the Machine is only interested in a loan for one year.
If an agreement is not reached in the next few hours, Cruz Azul would definitively withdraw from the negotiations and the departure of “Tepa” González from Chivas would be jeopardized in the transfer market.
The situation is at a critical point, since the position of both clubs seems to be incompatible in terms of the transfer conditions. Chivas are looking to secure a sale, while Cruz Azul intends to secure a loan for a shorter period.
The future of José de Jesús González is up in the air, and if the negotiations are not resolved favorably, the player could remain at Chivas despite not entering into the coach’s plans. Time is pressing and it is expected that in the next few hours the forward’s fate will be defined in the transfer market.
