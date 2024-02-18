The Major League Soccer (MLS) will start its 2024 season next Wednesday, February 21. On matchday 1 we can enjoy duels such as Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake, Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United, LAFC vs Seattle Sounders, Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City, among others.
In the run-up to the start of a new MLS season, a serious problem has arisen for American soccer: the referees' union rejected a new collective bargaining agreement.
Referees working in the MLS, NWSL and USL rejected the proposal by the organization that employs them. The whistlers seek “fair compensation” due to the exponential growth that American soccer is suffering.
Due to this reason, the referees who belong to the union decided to go on strike. What does this mean for MLS? We discuss it below.
The start of Major League Soccer is not at risk: the American competition will begin as originally scheduled.
Just a few days before the new MLS season starts, it was determined that the matches on matchday 1, and until the dispute is resolved, will be whistled by substitute referees.
#reason #MLS #problems #starting
Leave a Reply