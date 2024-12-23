This Sunday morning has been marked by hype, numbers, excitement, some disappointment and most controversial moments. However, the draw for the Christmas lottery held at the Teatro Real in Madrid will be highlighted, above all, by the famous ‘double Gordo’the mistake of one of the girls from San Ildefonso that will be remembered for a long time.

It was 11:27 a.m. when the number 72480 was crowned the grand first prize of this long-awaited day, the Gordo, rewarded with 400,000 euros for the tenth and 4,000,000 euros to the series. This played entirely in Logroño, in administration number 6 located on Muro del Carmen street, number 4.

Although the most desired prize had already been sung, just half an hour after his departure something surreal happened. A girl from San Ildefonso It upset organizers and spectators: El Gordo had been sung for the second time.

To the surprise of those present upon hearing a “double Gordo”, the draw was stopped for a few moments. For his part, one of those responsible explained to the girl that it was a mistake and that the prize was “one thousand euros” not “four million.”

The protagonist of the shocking mistake that marked this draw, the young Yadira Kinde, shared why she had reacted that way before rectifying: “It’s just that a boy told me to sing it“he explained.

The reason why Yadira sang a ‘second’ Gordo

Faced with the commotion generated by Yadira’s mistake, due to which mistrust has arisen, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado has stated that what happened “has been nerve thing“: “We can assure that there is only one Gordo ball.” In turn, they have offered the minutes to anyone who wants to check the numbers of the draw, which is prepared through several controls.

The person responsible for this anecdotal event, which will remain in the memory of the Christmas draws, would have been wrong because “the way they rehearse“the children of San Ildefonso, who have been preparing for the big day for months, according to Loterías.

The reason for the error would have its origin in the testing modus operandi, which is based on repeat several times thousand euros to give way to singing one of the great prizes, a pattern that would finally play tricks on the young woman.

Although this ‘double Gordo’ has raised doubts and caused anger and discontent in some viewers, many others have taken it as a a most “fun” moment and a “simple mistake.” What is clear is that Yadira’s moment, despite her shocking mistake, has undoubtedly become the anecdote that has marked this long-awaited Christmas draw day.