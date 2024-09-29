Mick, son of multiple Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, seemed to be a very promising driver. He won the F2 title in 2020 and the following year he debuted in the top category with the Haas team.

However, in two years in that squad, his results were far below expectations. He ran 43 races, between 2021 and 2022, never got on the podium and could barely get 12 points, all in his second season. For this reason, the Haas team replaced him with Nico Hulkenberg.

Now, at 25 years old, Schumacher’s heir seems to lose all options to race in F1 in 2025. He is still a test driver for the Mercedes team and this year he races in the World Championship Championship (WEC) with Alpine, which also has a squad in the big tent.

Mick Schumacher suffers accident in Monaco. Photo:EFE

The options that Mick Schumacher had

The motorpasion.com portal analyzed Schumacher’s situation and pointed out that the German seems to have run out of credit to race in F1 again, after his cloudy time at Haas. The two squads to which he is linked, which had vacant seats for 2025, decided on rookie pilots.

At Mercedes, they decided to replace the multi-time champion Lewis Hamilton with the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, just 18 years old, who this year races in F2 with the Prema team. And in Alpine, the seat that Esteban Ocon will vacate will be occupied by the Australian Jack Doohan.

Mercedes director Toto Wolff tried to place the young Schumacher in the Williams team when Logan Sergeant left. However, in this squad they decided on the Argentine Franco Colapinto, that has generated a media revolution.

Franco Colapinto Photo:EFE

Wolff even publicly questioned James Wolves, Williams’ current boss and former partner, for not giving the chair to Schumacher. Wolves responded harshly: “If Toto likes Mick so much, Mercedes has a free spot, so he can sign him,” he told him. And he even launched a very strong phrase: “Schumacher is not special.”

Schumacher’s options to race in 2025 are increasingly scarce and the only place available is Sauber, but this team is already analyzing other options, including Colapinto himself. Thus, it seems difficult for Michael Schumacher’s legacy, at least for now, to continue with his son.

It should be remembered that Michael Schumacher, the driver with the most F1 champions (seven, tied with Lewis Hamilton), is in a coma as a result of an accident while skiing, which occurred on December 29, 2013.

