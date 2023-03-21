The regulations of the general regulations for drivers indicate that users behind the wheel must use correct vision elements if they have any type of deficiency. In this sense, it should be remembered that a few years ago it was mandatory to carry spare glasses in the vehicle, although currently the DGT Law does not require this, but it is still something advisable.

In fact, if a user makes a journey without having corrected his visual deficiencies with glasses or contact lenses, he must stop driving, since if he continues driving without perfect vision he will be putting his physical integrity and that of other users at risk.

However, it is normal for doubts to arise about how it is possible for the road authorities to know if the driver needs to wear glasses or contact lenses. To do this, in the event that the agents want to know about this circumstance, what they will do is require the documentation of the vehicle and the driver’s license, where even if you do not believe it, it is possible consult the visual deficiencies of the driver.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the driver’s license is divided into 14 points. On the back, at point 12 -the last one-, is where this information can be consulted. If it doesn’t say anything, you don’t need anything. However, if the numbering 01.01 appears, it indicates that the user must wear glasses. In this case, if the driver is not wearing the glasses he will face a penalty.

On the other hand, if this happens, the user may claim that he is wearing contact lenses to see perfectly, something that the agents will not verify if the driver is stopped, since the digits 01.02 will appear on the driver’s license, indicating that that person is a contact lens user and, most importantly, that they can drive with them. Finally, if 01.06 appears, it means that the driver can wear both glasses and contact lenses.

And it is that suffering from these visual defects is quite common. Almost 80% of the population in Spain has some visual problem and even 30% of Spaniards suffer at least two vision problems and 14% three. That is why those affected must take into account that there is a list of diseases incompatible with driving and that ignoring this regulation can lead to fines of up to 6,000 euros.