Óscar Jiménez received the best opportunity of his career at the beginning of the previous tournament: the Mexican veteran was renewed by Club América once Guillermo Ochoa was signed out. The goalkeeper received a vote of confidence from Fernando Ortiz, who from the beginning gave him more value over Malagón as a sign of support and respect for all the years he had been at the club in the shadow of Francisco, however, nothing turned out as the goalkeeper expected. wished.
More news about America
The goalkeeper got tired of making mistakes, some much more serious than others, but the reality is that the ‘Tano’ coaching staff could not resist any longer until they made the decision to sit the veteran down and give Malagón a ball. The movement was positive and the result was expected, for which reason Jiménez drowned in substitution once again and everything was ready for him to leave the squad this summer at the wish of both parties. But for the moment his transfer has been complicated.
His destination is the northern border of the country, with the Xolos de Tijuana of Miguel Herrera, the man who took him to America at the time. However, everything has stopped, the club from the capital of Mexico is negotiating the signing of Carlos González and it seems that more money is being invested than expected by the Guarani ‘9’. For this reason, the club from northern Mexico would run out of investment margin to sign Jiménez this summer.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#reason #departure #Óscar #Jiménez #América #complicated
Leave a Reply