In the last winter market, Julián Araujo signed for FC Barcelona every time the club negotiated with the LA Galaxy for the transfer of the man from the Mexican national team. But unfortunately for the young soccer player, there were obstacles in the way that encouraged the movement that was carried out just on the last day of the market, the MLS did not release the required documentation on time and for a matter of seconds, the defender was left without registration or with the subsidiary, nor with the first team.
That is why at this point, Julián has not been able to have minutes wearing the blaugrana colors and it seems that this option could take much longer, because as we have informed you several weeks ago in 90min, within the culé box you have the feeling that the winger is not at the competitive level that the bulk of the squad does have at the moment. For this reason, and with the intention of preventing you from going directly to the subsidiary, you will be recommended to accept a loan.
Xavi will have a talk with Julián to explain that it is not part of his primary plans, and if he remains with the club next year, he will add very few minutes on the pitch. Thus, the best thing for his sporting growth is to accept a loan to some other LaLiga club that will guarantee him minutes and in this way he can adapt to the level of competition in Europe, looking for a revenge within the current champion of Spain from 2024.
