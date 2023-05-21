During the most recent weeks, there has been talk about the future of the experienced and historic sky-blue goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Coronathe captain of Deportivo Cruz Azul remains uncertain, for a few days it was made sure that he was already one of the elements that would not continue in the squad for the next tournament.
However, it seems that things have changed again and now, the 42-year-old player could still stay in the team and it is that although there was talk that the sky-blue team would give their young goalkeepers more opportunity as Andres Gudino and sebastian jury, now, the latter could leave the team. Hence ‘chuyYou might get the one-year renewal you want.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the event that the withdrawal of sebastian jury In this next transfer market, it could be thought that the cement directive would stop the departure of Jose de Jesus Coronato whom his permanence has been conditioned.
However, it has also been said that the La Noria board of directors points towards the signing of a top goalkeeper, who they would be looking for abroad. Given this scenario, it is mentioned that the continuity of the Crown.
Given the supposed interest of the celestial team in taking over the services of a foreign goalkeeper, it is worth noting that on March 14, the journalist Hector Huerta reported that the celestial entity was behind the Argentine Agustin Marchesinexporter of America.
However, the version remained a mere rumor. Similar situation happened with the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargaswho according to various media was in the crosshairs of the Cruz Azul board of directors in the past transfer market.
#reason #departure #Jesús #Corona #Cruz #Azul #stopped
Leave a Reply