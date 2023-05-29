In a match loaded with arbitration controversy, Valencia and Espanyol de Barcelona signed a two-goal draw this Sunday. A marker that combined with other results from other teams involved in the relegation, have signed the drop of the Catalan team to the Second Division of Spanish football, something that they sought to avoid with the arrival of reinforcements and changes of coach, but they have not had any luck in the path.
One of those signings, and who by the way has more than fulfilled both in attack and defense, is César Montes. The man from the Mexican national team has given a lot to the club since he wore the parakeet shirt, however, his contribution was not necessary to avoid relegation to the Second Division. This fact will undoubtedly move the future of the former Rayados de Monterrey within Europe, as the table is set for him to leave the squad this summer.
Why will César Montes leave Espanyol in the transfer market?
The club will experience a budget drop and therefore several of its players will have to step aside. One of them is Montes, who has one of the best salaries within the club. The player, for what he did in the World Cup and in the 5 months that he has been in the Espanyol team, has made many suitors in Spain, Italy and England. Therefore, he will surely have formal offers on the table that the defender will have to analyze in detail like the Catalan team.
