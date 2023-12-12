Alexis Vega's future is not the most promising and his hours are numbered within Chivas. However, her future is not yet defined as Mac Reséndiz reports from ESPN that the options that Vega had within Brazil are slowly beginning to fade away.
Within the Rio market, after the investigation of the footballer, there is concern about the player's lack of self-control off the field, which can affect his performance on the field of play and turn him into a signing that ultimately points to failure. The source also confirms what we reported days ago on 90min, today the most viable destination for Alexis is Saudi Arabia where there is real interest in his services and given the lack of suitors, it looks like an important option.
More news on the transfer market
The reality is that the Mexican forward has been in free fall since he received the million-dollar renewal with the best salary in the history of the club within Chivas. Since then, neither with the Mexican team nor with Guadalajara, the '10' has weight on the field of play and much more is said about him because of his disciplinary failures than because of his contribution with the ball at his feet. .
Within the flock they understand that continuing with Vega is a risky and even unnecessary bet, since the winger lost the trust of Puanovic's coaching staff a long time ago. Thus, his departure is the most viable, but unfortunately for the player, the local market does not trust his possible signing due to all the failures in discipline that he has shown within Chivas, a reason that would now also close the doors for him. in an international destination like Brazil.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#reason #Brazilian #market #closed #doors #Alexis #Vega
Leave a Reply