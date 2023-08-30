The closing of the market is approaching and within FC Barcelona a rain of movements is expected. While waiting for the lever that will deliver several million euros to the culé club to be activated, everything indicates that the signing of João Cancelo on loan is a fact. At the same time, the club is negotiating emergency exits, this time mainly due to the wishes of the players rather than the need of the club, names like Ansu Fati, Abde or Lenglet, among a few others are those who are in limbo .
More news about the transfer market
Unlike Cancelo, any other reinforcement that Barcelona wants to register, specifically João Felix’s option until the last minute, depends one hundred percent on the culé team’s board being able to at least close a couple of starts after the market closes . Today the Portuguese is the only name on the list of options, since the people of Barcelona consider that the most appropriate thing in the particular case of Vitor Roque is to wait until the beginning of 2024.
Although the option of forcing the arrival of ‘Tigrinho’ was already on the Blaugrana table, the management area considers that carrying out this movement requires a total restructuring of the budget planning on the closing of this summer market. That is why, in the event that there may be a reinforcement on the closing of the market for Xavi’s attack, that will be Felix, and therefore Vitor Roque will wait as planned from the day of his signing until the month of January.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#reason #Barcelona #board #directors #decides #Vitor #Roque #arrive #January
Leave a Reply