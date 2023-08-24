The transfer market of the MX League is close to closing. The clubs have until September 13 to close contracts. Time continues and Monterrey still cannot close its second bomb signing for the Apertura 2023.
Rayados managed to bring in Sergio Canales, but his board continued to search for another world-class player. The albiazul set was fixed in Jesus Crowncurrent player of the Seville and it seemed that his signing was imminent.
‘Tecatito’, who is a youth player from Monterrey, is not a starter in the Andalusian team and his departure seemed quite feasible. However, in the last hours the negotiation fell and the possible arrival of him to the Sultana del Norte was completely ruled out.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the negotiations between Monterrey and Seville completely fell apart.
According to this information, the Rayados board failed to finalize an offer for the player’s agent and the player despite the fact that there was an agreement in principle with the Spanish team.
In this sense, Monterrey totally gave up on its intention to hire ‘Tecatito’ Corona. So far it is unknown if the royal team will seek to make another heavy signing or if it will close the squad just as it is now.
In previous interviews, Jesús Corona has always left open the possibility of returning to Monterrey, however, it seems that the Albiazul fans will have to wait longer to see him playing for the Steel Giant.
