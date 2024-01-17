This week the departure of Alexis Vega from the ranks of Chivas was confirmed and to replace him, Guadalajara were interested in signing the young Heriberto Jurado. However, Necaxa has refused to negotiate the departure of its player.
After being deleted from the squad for the first day, Alexis Vega understood that the club's threat to freeze him was real. This, at the same time, would affect his future within the Mexican national team. As such, the forward has no choice but to forget about the idea of being a free agent in the summer, pick up the phone and call the Toluca board, accepting a reduction of fifty percent salary to return to the institution where he was born.
In this way, Chivas has freed up a place in the attack zone and has added capital to be able to move to sign some reinforcement. The most liked name is Heriberto Jurado, however, after a discussion between the directors, it has been determined that this winter market the transfer is impossible.
Halftime reports that the signing of the young Mexican is not viable this winter for two factors, first, the price of the player, since the figure that Necaxa expects for its pearl is far above what Guadalajara can pay, since the source indicates that it would be a much more expensive signing than Cowell himself. Second, the tournament is underway and the Aguascalientes team has a Jury, as they understand that right now finding a Mexican replacement would be impossible, therefore, there is no real openness to negotiation.
Thus, if Chivas or any other team in the country wants to sign the winger, they will have to wait until the summer market.
