THEY DON’T THINK IT’S WORTH THAT MUCH!😬🖤💛#CentralFOX According to reports, Borussia Dortmund is not willing to break the barrier of 40 million euros for the signing of the Mexican Edson Álvarezhttps://t.co/vRbaWdcXXb

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 22, 2023