Beyond what happens within the Mexican team, the reality is that Edson Álvarez has spent several years at a high sporting level within Ajax of the Eredivisie. In this course where the Dutch team has signed failure upon failure, the Mexican containment player has been by far the best footballer of the group of the sons of the gods, and that is why both those from the Netherlands and the one formed in the nest of the America have agreed to the sale this summer.
Ajax needs money due to the low budget that not being in the next Champions League implies, while the Mexican player needs a higher level challenge, which he could find within Borussia Dortmund, a club that wants his signature this summer. and that it seemed to have her tied up. However, the Netherlands team has not kept its promise and is complicating the signing.
There is a total agreement between the player and the Bundesliga team, however, Ajax did not respect what was agreed weeks ago, where a price of 30 million euros plus variables had been drawn. Now the Dutch team wants a figure between 40 and 45 million euros, an amount that they are not willing to pay at Borussia Dortmund, as it does not go hand in hand with the club’s market philosophy and that could make what they It seemed like an imminent signing, right now it’s a total failure.
