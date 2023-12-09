From now on, Chivas is moving eagerly within the transfer market with the interest of clearing the bulk of its squad as soon as possible and closing the arrival of the reinforcements that Paunovic considers necessary in order to once again place the flock in a competitive level.
Paunovic and Fernando Hierro have a long list of names, most of them from the local market that can be of great contribution if they reach the ranks of the flock. Some negotiations are even already underway and waiting for them to be closed in a timely manner, others have become complicated along the way and it seems that they are not going to be closed in favor of Chivas, such as that of the young Mazatlán midfielder Andrés Montaño, who He is leaving Guadalajara after renewing his contract with Mazatlán, reports journalist César Merlo.
Days ago, Chivas offered Sergio Flores and Luis Olivas as bargaining chips for Montaño, a traditional ’10’ that was liked by everyone within Verde Valle, however, the exchange of players was ruled out by the management of the northern team of the country, who, in addition to ending the barter, have decided to raise the defenses for their player and have signed a contract extension until 2026, therefore, if Guadalajara really wants to have the services of the playmaker, they must pay several million dollars.
In Guadalajara it cannot afford another semester of failure, as this is becoming a habit in an institution whose real obligation is to win everything, and they will continue to look for reinforcements in the market.
