Yesterday, the Rayados de Monterrey announced the signing of Fernando Ortiz as the club’s new coach for the next tournament. The Argentine coach will take the place left vacant by Víctor Manuel Vucetich after an unexpected failure within the institution. The ‘Tano’ contract has two years to go and will be renewed for a third if he meets some of the objectives that the team from the north of the country has set for him.
The movement has been fleeting, because in less than a week América announced Ortiz’s departure from the coaching staff, so that six days later the Rayados announced their new madamás. In reality, it is not that the negotiation was express, but that it has been in the making for a long time, something that by the way has generated annoyance and indignation within the cadre of the country’s capital due to Ortiz’s ways.
Fernando would have already been in formal talks with Monterrey to take over the team since before the Liguilla semifinals were played; that is to say, the coach and the royal club have been in talks for at least two weeks regarding this possible movement. It was for this reason that the ‘Tano’, minutes after the elimination of América, announced his departure from the club and in the meeting with the board of directors of América he gave a resounding “no” to renew, because in reality he already had everything closed with the royals , something that is very dissatisfied with the Coapa directive.
