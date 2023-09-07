Club Deportivo Guadalajara surprised everyone in the last days of the summer transfer market of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament by announcing a jewel for its subsidiary in the MX Expansion League. The front Teun Wilke He became the rojiblanco reinforcement and aims to be one of the most outstanding emerging talents in the future. But first he must show himself and recover the rhythm with the Tapatio Sports Cluba team that won its category in the Clausura 2023.
The signing is only 21 years old, was born in Querétaro and plays as a center forward. A position that has been a headache, especially for the coaching staff that he leads Veljko Paunovic because they have not been able to find a worthy reference in that position. The attacker stands out for his physical condition on the field, since he is 1.91 meters tall and if he stands out he could be called up to the first team at any time.
The striker emerged from the Gallos Blancos youth academy, but in 2018 he went to Europe with the heerenveen from the Netherlands. continued on spal from Italy and in Belgium he played with jong circle and Circle Brugge, until last June. The attacker was also in the orbit of Club América, but he ended up signing for the rojiblanco team.
Fernando Hierro made the last signing for the subsidiary tapatioso that the coaching staff of Paunovic can evaluate their performance. The forward signed a long-term contract, until 2026. The failures of Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Rios as starting center forwards, as well as the frustrated signings of Alan Pulido and of Brandon Vazquezthey opened this occasion for the team.
Thus, a report by the journalist carolina moon From the newspaper RECORDHe warned that “the Mexican-Dutch player is considered a possibility for El Rebaño’s first team, but in the medium term. So they decided to make way for him with CD Tapatío, a group in which he will be able to develop and polish himself as a professional to make his debut on the highest circuit.”
In a nutshell, Teun Wilke He will be able to go up to the first team once the coaching staff determines that he has the conditions to receive an opportunity to show himself, for this reason he will first have to show his qualities in the subsidiary.
