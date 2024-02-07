Recently, the news that Taylor Swift's lawyers asked a young man to stop publishing information about the private plane of the singer went around the world. If you do not obey the artist's demand, she will face legal action.

It is common for fans of artists and famous people to look for information to be able to meet their idols in the places they frequent, to know where they stay or to know the place where they live, even if it is through a cell phone screen. However, one young man took it too far and discovered a way to use technology to his advantage to learn the exact location of Taylor Swift's private plane.

Jack Sweeney is a programmer from the United States who studied at the University of Central Florida. In accordance with Tampa Bay Times, Sweeney's father, an American Airlines technician, introduced Jack to the magic of flight tracking as a child. It was there where the young man's love for airplanes and technology was born.

Taylor Swift sues Florida college student



Recently, the name of Jack Sweeney became popular due to the news that Taylor Swift's lawyers asked him to stop tracking her private plane and above all, to stop making the singer's location public, arguing harassment and harassment with the publication of information in real time about the singer's location on social networks

Sweeney confirmed to cnn that received a cease and desist letter threatening to legal action by Swift's lawyers about the social media accounts he runs that track the singer's flights.

In his defense, He argued that he has never intended to harm the singer and that his account is based on an algorithm he developed that uses publicly available records. on aircraft ownership and flight data, so you are not doing anything illegal.

The young man has found a way to get internationally recognized figures into trouble.

This is not the first time the twenty-one-year-old has gotten into trouble with public figures. In 2022 he also made billionaire Elon Musk angry by continuing his plane trips. Thus, upon purchasing the now social network X, formerly known as Twitter, the magnate closed Sweeney's account “@ElonJet” on the platform.

According to the aforementioned media, Jack Sweeney also runs accounts that track the private jet movements of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and other celebrities and other public figures.