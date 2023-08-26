The technical director of Club de Fútbol Monterrey clarified the questions about the reason why he left on the bench in the game before Victor ‘Toro’ Guzman during the press conference prior to matchday 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament against the Cruz Azul Football Club.
This Thursday the Argentine strategist spoke to the media and when questioned about the reason for having left the Mexican central youth seated in these first meetings, he said the following.
“In this particular case of Stefan from Erick, who started working with me, the selected ones do not work with me and in this special case, what Stefan wanted and wanted, he did not give me, when Víctor joined at the time he did not have time to work”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The strategist pointed out that the reason why he has not used much of Victor Guzman It is because he has not been able to work much with him, because he was with the Mexican team during the preseason and that is why he decided to give the Colombian a chance. Stefan Medina.
“In this particular case of Stefan or Erick, who started working with me, the selected ones did not work with me and in this special case, what Stefan wanted and wanted was given to me, when Víctor joined when he did not have time to work” .
“How could I explain to Víctor that I wanted the central defender to fix? I need that time so that Víctor can understand, Luis Romo can understand, Jesús Gallardo can understand what I want and want, then they will have daily competition with their colleagues,” he said.
#reason #Tano #Ortiz #players #bench
Leave a Reply