The most anticipated tournament in the world has started and the fact is that the Qatar 2022 World Cup is what every fan of the king of sports is looking forward to. But as expected, many surprises at the organizational level, from FIFA, begin to spread and take on a life of their own, such as the eternal arbitration issue.
From the first match corresponding to the opening of the World Cup, something interesting arose in terms of playing time and that is that at the end of the times corresponding to a match, the number of minutes added as discounts, amounts to numbers that may never have been seen before. . At least in the modern day of football and so often. It seems that FIFA decided to set a new parameter and responding to some complaints about the little effective time that is enjoyed in each high-level match.
The Italian Pierluigi Collinaa former referee and current chairman of the FIFA referees committee, praised the semi-automatic offside technology, promising that “times for offside decisions will be reduced“, making it clear that for the maximum enjoyment of the games, you have to optimize the times and respect what deserves to be full time.
“One of the improvements is that semi-automatic offside, to reduce the time it takes to determine an offside. For this reason, FIFA has worked hard to develop this technology. The decision will not be instantaneous, but it will be faster. In addition, we want to emphasize that the final decision will always be in the hands of the match official on the pitch.”, mentioned the former referee at a press conference in Qatar.
According to Pierluigi, hesimulation is a lack of respect to the contraryIn addition to warning that protests and any type of interruption during the game are not allowed, the referee will also pay attention to players who cause contact to try to get a penalty. whether due to injury, lost time or goal celebration Ball, both will be compensated in extra time.
