Tigers finally broke the nine-year streak without being able to beat Blue Cross at the University Stadium. This Saturday, October 21, the UANL team beat the Maquina Celeste in the Volcano by a score of 2-1 and put an end to a nine-year curse.
The cats won thanks to a dramatic goal, in added time, by Rafael Carioca at 90+6. One of the actions that caught the most attention in the game was the substitution of Sebastián Córdova.
At halftime, Robert Dante Siboldi replaced Córdova with Ozziel Herrera. This change raised more than one eyebrow. What was the movement due to? To a new injury? To a tactical decision? Or poor performance? The Uruguayan strategist cleared up the doubts.
In a post-match press conference, Siboldi spoke about the reason that motivated him to replace Córdova for the second half.
The current Liga MX champion coach assured that the Tigres offensive midfielder did not show that “spark” that characterizes him and did not play with the “intensity” he was looking for.
“We didn’t see him with the spark that always came, it was a tactical decision, in addition, he didn’t have adequate rest, but without a doubt, the hustle and bustle of the trip and the game he had in the middle of the week, he wasn’t with that intensity, with that spark for what we were looking for and what was happening in the game”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Córdova has not had an easy season in the Apertura 2023 tournament. The midfielder has played just 575 minutes spread over nine games and has two assists.
