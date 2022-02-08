America is in the doldrums. The azulcrema team is in a sports crisis. The Eagles have not won since October 2021 in the Liga MX and are in the last places of the Clausura 2022 tournament. In addition to this, the Coapa squad has been harshly criticized by the media and their own fans due to the lack of weight hiring for this semester and in previous years.
Diego Valdés, Juan Ferney Otero, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan dos Santos and Jorge Meré arrived for this tournament. Except for the Chilean midfielder, the other elements are players who do not have great credentials and, therefore, are risky bets for America. According to recent reports, there is a reason that explains the quality of the most recent signings of the azulcrema team.
America struggled in the winter market to be able to add a right winger to their ranks. He tried to sign Pablo Solari, Brian Ocampo, Joaquín Montecinos, Uriel Antuna and Paul Arriola. All negotiations failed. In his place came Juan Otero, a former Santos Laguna player. According to a report by the ESPN chain, four powerful promoters have banned the Eagles and prevent contracts from South America.
According to information from the journalist Rafael Ramos, the representatives Carlos Hurtado, Guillermo Lara, Christian Bragarnik and Greg Taylor have conspired to boycott any operation of America with players from South American soccer, this as retaliation against Yon de Luisa, who publicly considered this guild as a “problem”.
Sources from América told Mediotiempo that the blockade in transfers is real and is due to the fact that the club does not want to pay “crooked money” that is demanded by this group of representatives.
