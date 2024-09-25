In recent years, Club Deportivo Guadalajara has gone through some very dark times, some more than others, to the point that several players no longer want to be part of it, and the pressure and demand of belonging to a team like the Rebaño Sagrado and not achieving the objectives, takes its toll on the enormous fan base that turns against everyone.
In fact, the club’s own owner, Amaury Vergarahe openly confessed that he has had cases of footballers who ask him to leave because they cannot stand the pressure, sometimes even going to their parents to convince the businessman to let them go in search of a new destination that is not so demanding.
In the podcast Guardians of Tradition of the former footballers from Guadalajara Fernando Quirarte and Demetrius Maderowithout giving names, the owner of the red and white team Amaury Vergara He confirmed that he has had to negotiate several times on loans or sales of some players who are unable to cope with the environment created by the demands of fans and the press.
“There is something very important. There are players who cannot handle the pressure of Chivas and suddenly we have to humanize them, I do not judge them. Sometimes they cannot cope with the demands, with the pressure and there have been times when players with their parents have come to talk to us to say ‘please let us go, we cannot handle the pressure’, I have no intention of saying names”
– Amaury Vergara.
The manager also spoke about the issue of being judged for not investing in reinforcements, but for that very reason, based on the situation previously explained, he is made to evaluate which players he hires.
“We have to be very smart because people say: ‘You don’t want to spend money, you don’t give a damn’; on the contrary, I care so much that I will be careful with the people who are in charge, the sporting director, because they also say that Amaury is interfering. I let the sporting director do his job,” he said.
