The goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, sebastian jury 25 years old, he has just made a couple of mistakes in the Young Classic against Club América, which is why he has once again been severely criticized by the majority of the celestial fans who no longer trust him.
Since then, the controversy has not stopped against the Veracruz soccer player and one of the journalists from TUDN, Marco Cancinodid not hesitate to give his opinion on the matter and suggest that the player’s ownership is due to an imposition by the board.
Marco Cancino He senses that Jurado’s ownership has been by orders of the board, it is worth remembering that at the time they paid a significant sum for his signing.
“If competition for positions is not established and you only establish a managerial idea, which I am completely sure is that, that it was difficult for us, we have to put it (…) if they do not establish, first and foremost, the decision-making power of the coach in turn to decide who has the arguments, so why is Joquín Moreno?
– Marco Cancino.
“And also where does the sporting justice fit in earning a position on the field, Gudiño is earning it, he has to be the starting goalkeeper, no longer alternating, that does not suit any of the goalkeepers or the defense,” the journalist added during the program Blue Nation of TUDN.
La Maquina has no plans to look for a goalkeeper in the remainder of the market. For the moment, the cement entity would plan to continue with the rotation between Andres Gudiño and sebastian juryIt will be known later depending on how the competition ends if they think about going for another goalkeeper.
“At Cruz Azul they are analyzing what is best in terms of goalkeeping, but to this day they are thinking about continuing to rotate Jurado and Gudiño. The search for a foreign goalkeeper has not been reactivated,” he reported last Monday. Mac Resendizjournalist from ESPN.
