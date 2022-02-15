Last Saturday, February 12, the corresponding commitment of date 5 was carried out between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Tigres UANL, where the feline team took the three points to Nuevo León, after beating the Sacred Flock 1-3 in the Akron Stadium.
In said match, the auriazul reinforcement for this contest, Sebastian Cordova, He was again a substitute for the second consecutive game, but he entered the field of play at minute 66, where he was seen to be very motivated and participatory and was even able to provide a fantasy assist so that Carlos Gonzalez placed the partial marker 0-3.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
What caused astonishment was that at the end of the match that ended 1-3 with the victory of the visit, the azulcrema youth squad stayed on the pitch with the physical trainer Giber Becerra to perform one physical exercise and aim.
Although it is something that usually happens with the most demanding coaches worldwide, this is not seen very often in Mexican soccer. That is why Court Reformthrough the column of San Cadilla Northrevealed the reason why Cordova he kept training.
“Sebastián is a person who takes great care of his physique, it is an issue that he brings from America, and right now he gained a little weight, but it is well seen that he stays to train. The truth is that here in Tigres the dynamic is different, Giber brings everyone in tune in that aspect and it’s not bad that it has gone up a few grams, on the contrary”
– San Cadilla North.
In this way, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hopes to get in the best possible physical condition to regain ownership with the cats.
#reason #Sebastián #Córdova #stayed #training #match #Chivas
Leave a Reply