Sebastián Córdova is a very special case in Mexican soccer. The 25-year-old midfielder is an exceptional talent, however his career hasn’t really exploded due to a lack of consistency. During the 2022 Apertura he signed one of his best tournaments, but this was not enough for him to be summoned by Gerardo Martino to play the 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.
Despite his good semester, after the arrival of Diego Cocca to the technical direction of Tigres, Córdova stopped having minutes. In this campaign, the American youth squad has barely 23 minutes. Even so, the talented player already registers an assist, the same one that served André Pierre Gignac on matchday 6 against Pumas.
Sebastián Córdova is unquestionably one of the most talented elements in all of Mexican soccer. However, at the moment, the midfielder seems to be a long way from being called to the Tri. The main cause is that he has very few minutes to be evaluated by the coaching staff of the Mexican National Team.
Another factor that could affect the player from the UANL team is that Diego Cocca, who practically erased him from the feline team, is the new coach. It seems that the footballer from Aguascalientes will have to row against the current to convince the Argentine coach and earn a call-up.
This tense situation with Diego Cocca could even grow after Córdova tweeted a message with a certain irony after the assist he gave this weekend.
