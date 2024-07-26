These are complex times at Chivas. Although thanks to Gago’s great work the club can compete within the Liga MX without being considered a possible champion, the reality is that the lack of training of national talent has led the flock to be increasingly relegated from the most powerful clubs in the country, this is due to the fact that the raw material is increasingly of lower quality. Even so, Guadalajara continues to appeal to its traditions and puts certain limitations on signings, one of which ended up ruling out the signing of Santiago Giménez.
Fernando Cevallos, a source close to the Verde Valle team, as well as ‘Chaco’ Giménez, Santiago’s father, confirmed that at the time, when the forward had a substitute role within Cruz Azul, Chivas approached the machine to negotiate his transfer, in addition to there being contacts with his management, in this case his father, however, the flock ruled out the arrival of the ‘baby’ because he was not born in Mexico and his ancestry is one hundred percent Argentine.
Unlike Cowell or Fidel Barajas, who were born in the United States to Mexican parents, Giménez was born in Argentina to Argentine parents. He obtained his Mexican nationality from the years he lived in Mexico, having arrived in the country when he was two years old. However, he is not part of the traditions of the flock, all of which are only in word so that he can wear their colors. As strange as it may seem, the star forward of the Mexican National Team cannot play for the “most Mexican club.”
#reason #Santiago #Giménez #sign #Chivas
Leave a Reply