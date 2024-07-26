CHIVAS DID ASK FOR SANTI GIMÉNEZ, BUT HE DID NOT COME BECAUSE HE WAS NOT BORN IN MEXICO 💥@FerCevallosF and @chaco_81 reveals that Santiago Giménez did not come to Chivas because he was not born in Mexico. @MiguelHerreraDT He thinks that Santi is “more Mexican” than Cowell because of his education#LUP pic.twitter.com/qvF8fH97Ut

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 26, 2024