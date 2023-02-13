In recent years, Club América has ceased to be a team that cares about making transfers known as ‘bombs’, that is, those signings of world-class players who earn millions at the peak of their careers and have concentrated on training and export of young homegrown players.
And it is that the institution seeks a sustainability plan so as not to depend totally on Televisa, since it is a business that is no longer so fruitful compared to years ago, therefore, the family Azcarraga They don’t want to leave the club in other hands and for this reason they seek to hire young promises and turn them into great players so that they can be profitable.
The management of Santiago Banos In the Azulcrema team it has been an up and down, but when it comes to the training and sale of footballers abroad it has been satisfactory, because there you can see the cases of Agustín Marchesín, Guido Rodríguez, Matheus Uribe, Diego Lainez, Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarezamong others.
In this way, they will create sustainability, something contrary to what has been done, since the fans were always waiting for bomb signings with stratospheric prices and who finally did not end up responding, but that concept has been changing and now they have become a training team that provides many players in the different categories of the Mexican team.
For example, there are the cases of the most recent sales of Mexicans to the Old Continent, such as alvarez and Sanchezwhich are elements that leave them at an affordable cost and keep a percentage of their letter in the event of a future sale and in this way active income arrives in the future.
