The suspicions with the signing of Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne were suffocated as soon as they were released The Batman In 2022. Pattinson’s interpretation received great praise and there was no doubt that he would interpret the bat in the sequel that Matt Reeves He began to prepare an act then, with the plan to expand the story to a trilogy. In between the style series would arrive The penguinalso with a good reception, but something has been twisted with The Batman 2.

That is to say. It is supposed to DC and Warner They have full confidence in reeves, and yet the premiere of The Batman: Part II The unspeakable has been delayed. Right now he has his arrival in Salas for the October 1, 2027while rumors in the industry suggest that the film is not going to shoot this summer as planned, but that production would not officially begin until the end of 2025.

This would imply another delay while between The Batman and The Batman: Part II A margin of A five yearsand it is understandable that part of those involved is somewhat restless. Including Pattinson himself.

The filming of The Batman: Part II He has postponed in what aims to be an agitated year for him. Throughout 2025 they would arrive Die, My Love (A movie from Lynne Ramsay starring Jennifer Lawrence) and The drama (next to Zendaya), as well as Mickey 17 that has just been released. This is the expected new film of Bong Joon-Howhich stars Pattinson next to Naomi Ackieand it has been right in an interview with her to Hero Magazine where the actor has commented on the long wait until the Part II of The Batman.

When ACKIE has asked him if he is going to put on his suit soon, Pattinson has given a brutal honesty attack. “Fuck, I hope so”, Admits. “I started with a young Batman and I will be The fucking old Batman For the sequel … I am 38 years oldI’m old. ” Pattinson approaches 40 and believes that makes it a very veteran Batman, with a version of the character that on the other hand has had enough tour of the comics. “I am old but I am also healthier, I think I have even lowered a little My biological age”

On the other hand, the Reeves version is characterized by a somewhat younger and inexperienced Batman than those we have seen in the cinema so far. Without having filmed anything, Pattinson has already reassured us in the past about what to expect from the sequel. “I know what it is about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s great. It is very exciting”

