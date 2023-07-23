According to the most recent reports, he America club could suffer a low sensitive in the coming months. This is Richard SanchezParaguayan midfielder who has become immovable since his arrival at the Águilas.
The 27-year-old midfielder has a contract until June 30, 2024. According to information from reporter Fernando Esquivel, the Azulcrema directive, surprisingly, contemplates not renewing the bond of the ‘Cachorro’until evaluating his performance in the 2023 Opening of the MX League.
In this way, Sánchez would remain as a free agent to sign with the team of his choice.
This report indicates that there are european teams interested in hiring the Guarani soccer player and that the player’s work team would be working to make an offer from the Old Continent come true.
In this sense, the directive of America would already be evaluating “six-month options for the possible departure” of Richard Sánchez.
The Transfermarkt portal indicates that the approximate market value of Richard Sánchez is seven million eurosTherefore, in the event that this decision is carried out, America would be letting go of a very important asset for the institution.
The ‘Cachorro’ arrived in America in August 2019, from Olimpia. Since then, Sánchez has played more than 140 games with the Eagles, has scored 13 goals and given 20 assists.
