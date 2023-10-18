At high speed ⚡️

Ricardo Marín, in the #Day12in addition to scoring a double in the #ClassicTapatíowas the player who performed the most sprints.

🤓☝️ A sprint is an action at a speed that exceeds 24 km/h #LigaBBVAMX ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5kJFVma3Uy

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 13, 2023