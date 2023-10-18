After last weekend’s confrontation in the United States against Club América, Club Deportivo Guadalajara returned to training ahead of the duel against Puebla on Matchday 14 of Apertura 2023.
In this way, the red and white coach, Veljko Paunovicprepares the next game and for the attacker’s fortune Ricardo Marin He has established himself as the center forward that the Sacred Flock needed with his recent numbers.
For most of the time in the last three years, Guadalajara has stood out for not having an attacking center in its squad that provides guarantees in terms of goals. Only José Juan Macíaswho has been recovering from a knee injury for two years, was the only one who became decisive since the departure of Alan Pulido.
On the other hand, after the departure of Santiago Ormeño and the failed hiring of Daniel Rios, it seemed that the Guadalajara team could not find its ideal scorer. However, Ricardo Marin He appeared in the Apertura 2023 and after several days he emerged and positioned himself as a player with better conditions.
According to information shared by the newspaper RECORDthe footballer trained at Club América and who arrived from Celaya of the MX Expansion League, has begun to outperform his peers in the most important statistic. This is because in twelve games he was able to score four goals in the current championship, which, although not a surprising figure, surpasses his predecessors with growth.
It should be noted that, in official matches, the current red-and-white attacker made a big difference between both players. This is because Daniel Rios He scored only one goal in 18 games, while Santiago Ormeño the same amount in 13 official matches, quite poor numbers.
