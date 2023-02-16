At Cruz Azul they are looking for a new coach for the team. The La Noria team opted for the departure of Raúl Gutiérrez every time that the ‘Potro’ was not giving the expected results within the team from the country’s capital and had even lost partial control of the dressing room. That being the case and after the defeat against the Toluca team, the Mexican coach, already low, was fired at the beginning of this week.
The light blues have defined an interim for this Friday’s duel against Puebla and the following week they will announce the coach who will take charge of the team for at least the rest of the tournament. At Cruz Azul they have a list of huge names of possible coaches with the ability to rebuild the ship and get it afloat, one of them was Ricardo Gareca, but in the end the board of directors of La Noria chose to rule out the Argentine for a reason particular.
The cement workers want to bet on the arrival of someone who knows Mexican soccer fully, both the way it is carried out on the pitch and what is done off it without the ball. That being the case, they chose to rule out the arrival of the ‘Tiger’ because although they recognize him as a successful man, they do not consider him the most appropriate immediate option to take over the squad in the midst of a crisis, as they think it could be an experiment with an end. like Diego Aguirre’s months ago.
#reason #Ricardo #Garecas #discarded #Cruz #Azul
