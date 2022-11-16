Alexis Vega is one of the Mexican soccer players to follow during the World Cup, the Chivas man has an open door in Gerardo Martino’s starting eleven thanks to Jesús Manuel Corona’s injury, thus being the man who will also carry the ‘ 10’ of the Mexican National Team, he must show that he is in the best moment of his career and that he is ready for the great challenges after Qatar.
Among those great challenges there is one that seduces Vega above all others, the opportunity to go play in Europe. The Mexican fully understands that several teams from the old continent will closely follow his performance during the World Cup and are considering signing him if he meets the expectations. However, that list has been reduced, as one of his followers would have ruled out the signing of the Mexican due to his high price.
According to information from Estadio Deportivo de España, Vega attracts Betis a lot due to its playing conditions, however, the team from the city of Seville would be ruling out any option to seek his signature as it would imply an investment of more than 8 million euros. dollars, a figure that at this moment the Verdiblanco team cannot afford to invest, since they are not living their best financial moment and they lack a margin in terms of Fair Play. Although Betis was not Alexis’s only option, it was one of the most serious.
